The Abraham Accords are an agreement between peoples, not just nations.

The groundbreaking Abraham Accords, signed by Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Bahrain, the first Arab/Muslim nations to recognize Israel since 1994, comes from full acceptance and partnership.

Revealingly, the Abraham Accords are titled “Treaty of Peace” in Arabic, as the Arabic term for “treaty” is understood to be on a much higher and more important level than the less meaningful Arabic term for “agreement” (used for the Israel-Egypt-Jordan agreements). Never before have two Arab countries simultaneously entered into a treaty with Israel.

This is a peace treaty between peoples, and not just governments: Opening tourism, business investment, cultural relationships, banking relationships, air travel, cellular phone and internet exchanges — many which began mere moments of the Accords’ announcement a month ago. Markedly, Israel’s prior Egyptian and Jordanian agreements resulted in a cold peace without tourism and business investment building people-to-people relations. Bahrain and UAE’s self-interest underpins this Treaty of Peace, as they seek benefits from (1) Israel’s multisphere expertise and strength and (2) American support. Bahrain and UAE are among the richest and most stable countries, due to the security of their clan and leadership structure.

Palestinian Intransigence

President Trump upended foreign policy expert’s conventional wisdom. He put the interests of the regional Arab governments first — and not the Palestinians’ continued intransigence of making true peace. Prior to his presidency, Trump viewed the UAE as the next Middle East peace breakthrough.

The Accords were propelled by his unequivocal support of Israel as a major ally; implementation of the 1995 U.S. public law, the Jerusalem Embassy Act, after 25 years of inaction by previous administrations; severe Iranian sanctions; and U.S. energy independence.

The experts said recognizing Jerusalem would result in riots across the Arab world — they were spurious. Clearly, President Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize nomination for this Middle East peace leap.

This peace was also driven by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu staying true to the core truths at the root of the failed Oslo process. You cannot make peace with people who pursue your destruction and reward murderers. Peace is reached with those who accept you.

The Abraham Treaty of Peace is historic and revolutionary — with Arab/Muslim recognition of the Iranian and jihadists’ threats and destruction, failures of the “Arab Spring,” and that Israel is not the enemy. It demonstrates that the Palestinian issue is now viewed as marginal. There is extensive exasperation with Palestinian rejectionism, corruption, selfishness and self-inflicted failures.

Opposing Coalitions

How does this Accord impact the Arab world? Dr. Mordechai Kedar, Arabic and Islamic cultural scholar and a leading Israeli expert on the Middle East and the Arab world, explains there is no “Arab World” any longer — the geopolitical divide in the Middle East is comprised of two “coalitions” today.

The Iran-led coalition comprises Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Qatar, the Hamas-led Gaza Strip and Hezbollah, supported by Turkey and backed by Russia and China. This coalition is one of death and destruction and the leading sponsor of violent terrorism worldwide.

The Saudi Arabian-led coalition, backed by the United States, consists of Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Israel, Sudan, Chad, Tunisia and Morocco. This camp is focused on life, growth and future, and held together by mutual fear of Iranian dominance.

In fact, Bahrain and the UAE would not have entered into the Accords without the full approval of Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Minister of Information just tweeted his endorsement of the Accords. Prime Minister Netanyahu’s relationships built with most Arab/Muslim countries, many sub rosa, paved the way, along with Israel’s strength and a common foe, Iran. Many Arab/Muslim countries have already endorsed the Treaty.

The carnage of the ISIS “caliphate”; the Syrian civil war slaughter of 1 million; the recent Beirut explosion’s deaths and mayhem — all have turned the Arab public away from the Iran-led camp.

As more Arab/Muslim and Israel mutual-interest line up to normalize relations, we see that peace comes not from relinquishing the Jewish right to the Land of Israel but rather from a place of power and pride in the Jewish identity.

Sheldon L. Freilich is President of the Zionist Organization of America-Michigan Region.