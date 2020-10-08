NCJW|MI walked — in silence holding banners — to honor U.S. Supreme Court, Ruth Bader Ginsburg who worked tirelessly for women’s rights, reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ rights, voting rights and for justice, freedom and equality for all.

In many Jewish communities, there is a custom that at the end of the shivah period (the seven-day period of initial mourning following burial), mourners take a walk around the block to symbolically mark the end of an intensely inward time and a return to the world.

Oct. 2 marked this symbolic ritual shift in mourning for the first Jewish woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

To honor her memory and her legacy, National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan (NCJW|MI) joined with others to symbolically walk back into a world that demands a fair and impartial judiciary.

The socially distanced walk took place behind the Southfield 46th District Court and included Southfield Mayor Ken Siver; Sue Simon of Courts Matter Michigan, a non-partisan coalition of organizations working for a qualified, fair, and independent Federal judiciary; and Amy Cutler, president of NCJW|MI.