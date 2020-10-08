The evening’s theme, “An Evening of Unity,” sets sights on bringing communities together, united to bring positive change to the world.

Yeshiva Beth Yehudah, widely known for its annual celebration of community and education, will host its annual dinner virtually for the first time on Sunday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. The evening’s theme, “An Evening of Unity,” sets sights on bringing communities together, united to bring positive change to the world.

The largest event of its kind in the country, the Yeshiva Dinner historically pays tribute to a revered educational institution, ensuring a strong, united Jewish Detroit. The dinner, typically attended by thousands of guests and local, national and international political, civic and philanthropic leaders, has transitioned online due to the pandemic.

“Quite simply: we pivoted,” said Gary Torgow, Chairman of TCF Bank and President of the Yeshiva. “Not only in terms of format, but also in scope and purpose. While we are typically limited to the largest ballroom at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, this year, our limit is uncapped – everyone, everywhere is invited to join this event online, with unity as its purpose and education as its raison d’etre.”

The virtual event will feature guest remarks from a myriad of thought leaders including Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, His Excellency Yousef Al Otaiba, United Arab Emirates Ambassador to the United States, Jamie Dimon, CEO, JPMorgan Chase, U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Mike Duggan, Mayor of Detroit, Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony, President, Detroit Chapter, NAACP., and many more.

The Yeshiva has also announced that this year’s ‘2020 Outstanding Leadership Award,’ the institution’s highest honor, will be awarded to Steve Steinour, Chairman, President and CEO of Huntington Bancshares Inc.

With unity in mind, all tickets to this year’s event have been generously sponsored, making attendance free of charge, with the hope of bringing together as many people as possible.

For more information and to register for the event, visit: www.aneveningofunity.com.