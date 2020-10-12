The Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit in West Bloomfield recently announce that it’s closing its health club.

Frankel Jewish Academy basketball teams play their home games at the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit in West Bloomfield. But that arrangement has a cloudy future because of the JCC’s recent announcement that it’s closing its health club.

JCC CEO Brian Siegel told the Jewish News the JCC will honor its lease agreement with FJA, which includes use of the fitness center.

FJA athletic director Rick Dorn said last week he hadn’t had any discussions with the JCC about the lease.