The Jewish Community Center
The Jewish Community Center. (Courtesy of JCC Facebook)

The Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit in West Bloomfield recently announce that it’s closing its health club.

Frankel Jewish Academy basketball teams play their home games at the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit in West Bloomfield. But that arrangement has a cloudy future because of the JCC’s recent announcement that it’s closing its health club.

JCC CEO Brian Siegel told the Jewish News the JCC will honor its lease agreement with FJA, which includes use of the fitness center.

FJA athletic director Rick Dorn said last week he hadn’t had any discussions with the JCC about the lease.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.