Six people will receive awards at the event, which will take place virtually.

The 2020 Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit’s Awards Night will take place tonight at 7:30 pm and will be conducted through ZOOM.

The event will be hosted by former Jewish Federation President Beverly B. Liss and former United Jewish Foundation President Alan Jay Kaufman.

Awards for the night include the William Davidson Lifetime Achievement Award Honorees, which will be received by Dan G. Guyer and Paula Glazier.

Lou Goldhaber will receive The Frank A. Wetsman Young Leadership Award, which was established in 1961 and recognizes exceptional leadership potential and service to the Jewish community on the part of a young man.

Ilana K. Liss will receive the The Sylvia Simon Greenberg Young Leadership Award, which was established in 1965 and recognizes exceptional leadership potential and service to the Jewish community on the part of a young woman.

The Mark-Lis Family Young Leadership Award will be received by Sam Dubin. The award was established in 1993, and recognizes an established leader in NEXTGen who has shown outstanding commitment and achieved remarkable success within NEXTGen.

Finally, The Mandell L. and Madeleine H. Berman Award for Outstanding Jewish Communal Service will be received by Gary Sikorski.