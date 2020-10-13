B’nai B’rith bowling league members, in a majority vote, decided not to bowl in 2020 even though Hartfield Lanes provided information and a video about its safety measures.

Bowling alleys across the state can host organized events like leagues as long as recommended COVID-19 safety measures are in place, but two weekly B’nai B’rith bowling leagues don’t plan to begin their season in 2020.

Justin Kaplan, president of the Downtown Fox-MLZG League, which bowls Tuesday nights at Hartfield Lanes in Berkley, said league members will assess the situation in January and see if they want to start a short season that month.

“If it’s safe, we’d love to bowl,” Kaplan said. “Our league is not just about bowling. It’s about camaraderie.”

“Things are just too unpredictable right now,” Kaplan said.

Gary Klinger, from the Brotherhood-Eddie Jacobson League, said league play is scheduled to begin Jan. 4 at Country Lanes in Farmington Hills. The league bowls on Monday nights.

Each league ended last season a month early in March because of the pandemic.