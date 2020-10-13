JARC hosted a socially distant Sukot Celebration in the Jewish Federation parking lot in Bloomfield Hills.

JARC, a Bloomfield Hills, Mich. based non-profit agency that serves individuals with developmental disabilities in Metro Detroit, hosted a socially distant Sukkot Celebration for their persons served.

The celebration occurred Oct. 8. in the Jewish Federation building parking lot in Bloomfield Hills, where a Sukkah was set up and a rabbi assisted with prayer.

JARC group home residents arrived in shifts, and each person served was able to spend 15 minutes in the Sukkah to say prayers.