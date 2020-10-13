Rabbi Joey Krakoff with Julie
Rabbi Joey Krakoff says the prayers and shakes the lulav and etrog with Julie in the sukkah. (JARC)

JARC hosted a socially distant Sukot Celebration in the Jewish Federation parking lot in Bloomfield Hills.

JARC, a Bloomfield Hills, Mich. based non-profit agency that serves individuals with developmental disabilities in Metro Detroit, hosted a socially distant Sukkot Celebration for their persons served.

Members of the GSS Home
Members of the GSS Home were happy to be out of the house and with their other friends from JARC. JARC

The celebration occurred Oct. 8. in the Jewish Federation building parking lot in Bloomfield Hills, where a Sukkah was set up and a rabbi assisted with prayer.

Sukkah
The inside of the sukkah that was built in the Jewish Federation parking lot. JARC

JARC group home residents arrived in shifts, and each person served was able to spend 15 minutes in the Sukkah to say prayers.

Ladies from the Samuels Home
The ladies from the Samuels Home enjoy cider and donuts at JARC’s Sukkot celebration. JARC

