Invisible Ink cover
Cover for Guy Stern's "Invisible Ink." (Wayne State University Press)

The virtual event will be held on Oct. 15 from 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Wayne State University Press is hosting a virtual event on Oct. 15 to celebrate the launch of Guy Stern’s memoir, Invisible Ink.

The event will be conducted through ZOOM and will be held from 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. RSVP for the event here.

Guy Stern Promotional Graphic
Wayne State University Press

Stern, born in Hildesheim, Germany, in 1922, now lives in West Bloomfield, and works at the Holocaust Memorial Center. Highlights of his activities between then and now provide the material for his new memoir.

Check out Louis Finkelman’s full review of Invisible Ink here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.