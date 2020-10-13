The virtual event will be held on Oct. 15 from 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Wayne State University Press is hosting a virtual event on Oct. 15 to celebrate the launch of Guy Stern’s memoir, Invisible Ink.

The event will be conducted through ZOOM and will be held from 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. RSVP for the event here.

Stern, born in Hildesheim, Germany, in 1922, now lives in West Bloomfield, and works at the Holocaust Memorial Center. Highlights of his activities between then and now provide the material for his new memoir.

