More interviews will be added as the election draws closer. Click here to read our conversation with Dass' opponent, Lorie Savin.

Dass discusses crime and punishment, relationships in the Jewish community and surviving cancer.

Clarence Dass, founder of the Dass Law Firm and former Oakland County assistant prosecutor, is challenging Lori Savin in the Nov. 3 election for the seat that Judge James Alexander is vacating after reaching mandatory retirement age.

Dass recently joined the JN for a Zoom interview. Here are highlights of that conversation, edited for clarity and length.

Approach to the Bench

I believe judges should have empathy and understand what it’s like to be every single person in a courtroom. I’ve been a prosecutor, a defense attorney, a cancer survivor — I know what it’s like to be at the most desperate moment of your life, which is what most of the people that come to court are facing. I believe a judge’s job is to follow the law, but I also believe this can be done with a sense of empathy that’ll improve our justice system.

Racial Injustice

There’s a race problem, not just in the court system, but also systematically in the United States. Why do we have over a 70 percent minority incarceration rate in Oakland County? Why is it more likely for a person of color to be stopped by police? Why is the result of a court case affected by the attorney a person can afford?

Prosecutors, law enforcement, and judges have to work together in a critical way to eradicate these things. I would require my staff to perform implicit bias training, as I do now in my own law firm. We all have prejudices that can change.

Antisemitism and Free Speech

I’ve always believed free speech stops at the point it becomes hateful. Antisemitism, racism, prejudice and bigotry have no role in any protected class of society. They should be viewed as hate speech and prosecuted as such. Judges can indeed send severe messages here.

I’ve worked in this area throughout my life. My dad was a part of diversity and inclusion groups, and I grew up going to events at synagogues, temples and mosques. I’ve collaborated on these efforts with people like Arthur Horwitz. I’ve seen it, and believe we, as a society, have to put a stop to it.

Pandemic

One positive thing we’ve learned is we don’t always have to be physically present in a courthouse. Many people who come to court struggle with transportation. We can provide people access to the courts from their own houses, as long as it doesn’t infringe upon constitutional rights, the right to confront witnesses, etc.

Negatively, the coronavirus has paused every court case across the country. As restrictions get lifted, people will start getting evicted and convicted of crimes all at once. The courts need to implement policy right now to streamline these cases.

On Surviving Cancer

I now know that things could always be worse because I literally saw the worst. I share this with my clients who are at their wit’s end to encourage them. My cancer experience can’t be divorced from my work as a lawyer or the empathy I will have as a judge. It can’t be divorced from how I live as a human being. If anything, it shows me there are always solutions, and we should never give up the ultimate fight, which is life.

Michigan Joint Task Force on Jail and Pretrial Incarceration Recommendations

I agree with these recommendations. It’s wonderful that Chief Justice McCormick and Lt. Gov Gilchrist have started to talk about things long overdue, like cash bail and how difficult it is for an individual to defend themselves because they can’t afford a bond.

Unfortunately, the pandemic has delayed the implementation of many of these programs. There are recommendations against a cash bail, but the state legislation to abolish it has been stalled. The same goes for allowing an increase in nonviolent record expungements, which is a critical part of the taskforce. Many people who are trying to get jobs can’t because they still have records. We need to implement these things and, hopefully, start saving some lives.

Crime and Punishment

Having been a prosecutor and a defense attorney, my focus isn’t being tough on crime. It’s about being smart on crime, and you have to have experience on both sides to know the majority of people with offenses should be treated rather than incarcerated.

I believe incarceration should be reserved to those who pose a great danger to society and have shown this by committing violent crimes like sexual assault and murder. The legislature needs to start pumping in resources for people who need rehabilitation instead.

Police and the Public

I’ve prosecuted police officers. They’re flawed like any human being, and when they make mistakes, they’re to be treated like every other human being who commits a crime. They aren’t to be given a pass or an excuse.

At the same time, police need to be trained throughout their career on de-escalation and cultural and racial diversity, and not just once at the beginning. As part of a proper punishment, judges could sentence officers to sanctions that would improve their prejudice or discrimination, like working in a community in a proactive way to rebuild trust with citizens.

Relationships in the Jewish Community

In 2016, the Chaldean community was almost extinguished in the Middle East by ISIS, and the Jewish community was the first to stand in support of us. Similarly, when antisemitism reared its ugly head again, I, along with others through the Chaldean Chamber of Commerce, protested and held seminars about it.

When my law firm represented 114 Metro Detroit Chaldeans who Trump tried to deport, the Jewish community acted first to assist us legally, providing lawyers pro bono and helping with cases. Congressman Andy Levin and Andy Meisner were the very first people out protesting with us. Every time one of our communities takes a hit, we’re there for each other. I think there’s always room for improvement, but it’s been a partnership I hope will continue.