Savin discusses her approach to the bench, antisemitism and police misconduct.

Lorie Savin, a lawyer and judicial officer, is challenging Clarence Dass in the Nov. 3 election for the seat that Judge James Alexander is vacating after reaching mandatory retirement age.

Savin recently joined the JN for a Zoom interview. Highlights of that conversation are below, edited for length and clarity.

Approach to the Bench

I’ve been a referee at the Friend of the Court for 17½ years. Familiarity with the law and specifically family law is most important in my decision making. In order to provide consistency to children, there are very strict procedures in family court cases and standards that need to be met before we even consider making changes. The second motivation for me are the children I’ve had to answer to, whether I’ve represented them in court or interviewed them in custody and parenting time cases. When a child is counting on you, you do all you can toward helping them reunify with parents in a safe way.

Judaism & Approach to the Law

As a lawyer and a referee, I ask myself, am I doing justice to the people I’m serving? Am I caring about people in the way I’d want them to care about me, though we don’t have any relationship outside of that professional setting? These values were the foundation of what I learned in synagogue.

Strengths

I think my experience as a lawyer before I was in my position as a referee is very useful. I’ve represented many people in abusive relationships at legal aid. It was by volunteering at a domestic violence shelter in college that I formed a strong commitment to helping those who feel powerless. I believe one of my personal strengths is listening openly to people without judgment and conveying my genuine interest in their stories and in hearing complete information so I can make the best decision to help them.

Racial Justice

The way the system is rigged, including the legal system and evictions, negatively impacts people of color more. How we score people’s credit, and the unfair treatment people receive in the mortgage industry, this goes back to redlining. Judges need to be part of the solution.

As president of the Referees Association, I’ve been very active in State Bar of Michigan committees that work to educate lawyers and judicial officers on issues such as implicit biases. Long before 2020, I’ve advocated that our conduct, word choices and actions, both in and outside of court, affect the ability of people to trust the court and legal systems.

We need more eviction diversion programs that actively work with landlords and tenants to avoid evictions. Just that little bit of help makes such a difference for families. We’ve started to see bail or bond reform happen locally, and a great example that gives me hope is the Michigan Taskforce on Jail and Pretrial Incarceration.

Crime & Punishment

I absolutely believe people have to be held accountable for their actions. There’s a consequence if you do something wrong and illegal. The question is whether or not we’re tailoring the consequence to fit the crime and trying to reduce recidivism.

We need to invest funding in treatment courts, which is an area where we’ve seen improvement. If people can receive help for an underlying cause, such as a substance abuse problem, they will have consequences while also getting better, working and living as a productive citizen.

Antisemitism

I think the only way we’re going to get people to realize the wrong in threatening, harming or intimidating a person or their livelihood because of identity, religion or race is if we enforce the laws we have and make it clear that people will be held accountable. I can listen because I do want to understand where people are coming from. But there’s a line between allowing them to have their thoughts and beliefs and not allowing actions that make others feel unwelcome, uncomfortable and unsafe.

Police Misconduct

Because somebody is in a position of authority within a community, this doesn’t excuse them from conduct that’s illegal or would cause the public to lose faith in their government. We can’t tolerate the abuse of power, with a badge, a gavel or anything else.

As the representative from the Judicial Ethics Committee on the professionalism work group for the State Bar, I helped draft civility standards for lawyers and judges. Those standards clearly state that we, as judges, are not going to just protect our own because we’re worried about how it will look. If we see something wrong, we need to do something about it. Everybody needs to be held accountable.

Pandemic

Accessibility and stress are two big factors when it comes to how I do my job right now. Zoom has made court more accessible for those who have struggled with transportation in the past and can now get online for their hearing. But there are people that don’t have consistent access to the internet or don’t know how to use their smartphone in that way.

I’ve often called people and walked them through getting onto the system to participate. I don’t want to have somebody miss out on their hearing because of technology problems.

COVID has stressed every single person I know, even people that still have their jobs, even those with good health insurance. The most important thing I can do is try to be understanding and compassionate and appreciate these are unusual times. We all have to give each other a bit of a break.