An award presentation will happen in his honor on Oct. 15.

There won’t be a Howard Weingarten Memorial Baseball Outing this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but three awards will be presented in his honor.

Three players from the Detroit PAL Diamond Sports Program’s Tiny Tigers program for youngsters ages 4-8 will receive Howard Weingarten Memorial Awards for leadership, teamwork and responsibility. The award winners were selected by coaches.

The awards presentation will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 on Zoom and include a video made by PAL of the Tiny Tigers program.

“The video is adorable and touching,” said Deby Lebow, Weingarten’s longtime significant other, who organized the inaugural outing last year and is continuing that work this year. She said the awards will be presented annually.

Lebow and Robert Jamerson, Detroit PAL’s CEO, will speak during the Oct. 15 awards ceremony. There’s a Zoom link for the ceremony on Lebow’s Facebook page.

“We want people to see how their donations last year in Howard’s honor benefitted the Tiny Tigers program,” Lebow said.

The inaugural outing was held Aug. 31, 2019, at The Corner Ballpark, former site of Tiger Stadium. The outing included a baseball game on the Willie Horton Field of Dreams.

Donations can be sent to Detroit PAL-Howard Weingarten Memorial, 1680 Michigan Ave., Detroit, MI 48216, or made online at detroitpal.org/givenow/, adding “Howard Weingarten Memorial” in the additional comments section.

Weingarten, a West Bloomfield resident and passionate Detroit Tigers fan, died in a car accident in late 2018 at age 65.