This year’s festival is being offered online so audiences from all over can enjoy the selections.

Normally the Chicago International Film Festival, a major fall destination for foreign-language and prestige films, is hard for Detroiters to access because it takes place in… well, Chicago. But this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival is available for anyone to stream the films online.

(Full disclosure: I used to work for the festival.)

The festival runs online now through Oct. 25 and includes many top-run international titles as well as several early Oscar favorites. Virtual tickets to most films are $12. Several of their selections are of interest to Jewish audiences.

Here are some of the highlights:

‘Til Kingdom Come

In this provocative documentary, Israeli filmmaker Maya Zinshtein (Forever Pure) investigates the strange dilemma of Evangelical Christian support for Israel. Zinshtein meets a zealous pastor from a Kentucky church that offers sermons with undertones of antisemitism, as well as the Israeli president of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, which channels millions of dollars from Evangelicals into pro-Israel causes. In showing how Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the settler movement have wholeheartedly embraced Evangelical support, she also questions the motivations, both political and spiritual, of these uneasy bedfellows.

Zinshtein and one of her film’s subjects will host a virtual Q&A in support of her film on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 2 p.m. CST/3 p.m. EST.

Charlatan

Oscar-nominated Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Holland (Europa, Europa), whose Jewish father spent most of his life denying his own Jewishness after his family perished in the Holocaust, has built up a masterful body of work exploring the world of denial and fraud. Her latest historical drama is a biography of the Czech healer Jan Mikolášek, who used plant-based medicine to treat hundreds of patients in the 1930s, including many Nazis. Holland explores Mikolášek’s subsequent trial under Communism, and her film asks: who is the real charlatan here?

The Prophet and the Space Aliens

Raëlism, a belief system invented by a French automobile journalist in the 1970s, holds that all of humanity was created by extraterrestrials (the “Elohim”) who live on an interplanetary Garden of Eden. When Israeli documentarian Yoav Shamir (Checkpoint) is presented with an “award” from the Raëlians, he decides the opportunity to interview their prophet and explore their beliefs is too good to pass up. The result is one of the most bizarre, mind-bending tales you’re likely to see, filled with sex, strange prophecies and some alleged human cloning.

Shamir will host a virtual Q&A in support of his film on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 2 p.m. CST/3 p.m. EST.

Dear Comrades!

Chicago’s festival selections include many films that take a hard look at the former Soviet Union. Russian director Andrei Konchalovsky (who previously helmed the celebrated Holocaust drama Paradise) applies his austere technique to examine the 1962 Novocherkassk massacre, at which the Soviet army and KGB murdered more than two dozen labor strikers, injuring nearly 100 more. Konchalovsky films his drama in stark black-and-white, using lo-fi filming and editing techniques that were common during the Soviet era.

Konchalovsky will host a virtual Q&A to discuss his film on Friday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m. CST/3 p.m. EST.

An Evening With Rachel Brosnahan

She’s not Jewish, as we all know by now – but the actress plays TV’s most famous Jew on Amazon Prime’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, so she’s pretty well steeped in Judaism. Brosnahan is making a virtual appearance at the festival in support of her starring role in the upcoming romantic thriller I’m Your Woman, in which she plays a modern suburban housewife who enters the criminal underworld after her husband’s life of crime goes off the rails. There’s a high-powered Jewish team behind the camera: The film is directed by Julia Hart (Fast Color) and produced by her husband, La La Land’s Jordan Horowitz.

Brosnahan’s event is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. CST/8 p.m. EST. Tickets are $16. I’m Your Woman is streaming in the festival’s online platform, but tickets are already sold out.

More information at chicagofilmfestival.com.