SHAEF led the Inter-Congregational Men’s Club Summer Softball League’s fall season through four weeks of the five-week season, posting an 8-0 record.

The Jeters (5-3), Marble Rye (4-4), Kosher Ribs (3-4-1), The Sandlot (2-6) and Bad News Jews (1-6-1) followed the leader.

Regular-season play in the league ended this past Sunday. Single-elimination playoffs will be held this Sunday.

Teams in the weekly fall league are made up of players from different Inter-Congregational summer league teams. Games are being played this fall at Keith Sports Park in West Bloomfield.

SHAEF is the acronym for the Supreme Headquarters Allied Expeditionary Force commanded by Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower during World War II.