Josh Nodler was invited to the U.S. National Junior Team Evaluation Camp and recently learned there will be a 2020 college hockey season.

There’s a hat trick of good news in Josh Nodler’s hockey world.

The Michigan State University sophomore forward from Oak Park was invited to the U.S. National Junior Team Evaluation Camp, and he learned recently that there will be a college hockey season after all.

The Evaluation Camp was Oct. 8-13 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth. This was the rescheduled World Junior Summer Showcase, which was supposed to take place earlier this year at USA Hockey Arena but postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nodler and 38 other players competed at the Evaluation Camp for spots on the U.S. team that will play in the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championships in Edmonton.

Nodler also was invited to the Summer Showcase.

The Michigan State hockey team will play 24 Big Ten Conference games and four games against Arizona State this season, which will begin in mid-November, about a month late.

There also will be a single-elimination Big Ten tournament.

Big Ten hockey players will face the same testing protocols as Big Ten football players.

“After the Big Ten decided last month to have a football season, we heard rumors that Big Ten hockey was going to be played, so it wasn’t a big surprise,” Nodler said.

A story on Nodler last month in the State News student newspaper revealed the Berkley High School graduate had a perfect 4.0 grade-point average during the fall and spring semesters last school year.

“It was a challenge to do well academically in my first year in college, but it also was a smooth transition academically for me from high school to college because I’ve always tried to be a good student. Academics are important to me,” Nodler said.

Nodler was selected by the Calgary Flames in the fifth round of the 2019 NHL draft.

He played in all 36 Michigan State hockey games last season and was named the team’s Rookie of the Year after scoring three goals and dishing out five assists.