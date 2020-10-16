Mike Stone’s radio partner and longtime close friend, Jamie Samuelsen, died of colon cancer on Aug. 1 at age 48.

It’s been a busy few weeks for Mike Stone.

He won the Michigan Jewish Sports Foundation’s raffle for a trip to the 2021 Masters golf tournament, and he got a new partner for his sports talk radio show on 97.1 The Ticket.

“I didn’t watch the raffle drawing online. I was floored and thrilled when I found out I won,” he said. “I’ve covered a lot of sports events in my career, but I’ve never been to the Masters. If fans are allowed there next year, I will definitely be there.”

Stone said he enters the Masters raffle each year. He’s a foundation board member.

Former Clawson High School, University of Michigan and Detroit Lions football player Jon Jansen is Stone’s new radio partner on the “Stoney and Jansen with Heather” show from 6-10 a.m. weekdays on The Ticket. Heather is Heather Park.

Jamie Samuelsen, Stone’s former radio show partner and a longtime close friend, died of colon cancer Aug. 1 at age 48.

“Nobody can replace Jamie on the show, but I’m excited to work with Jon,” Stone said. “He offers a different perspective than I can because he’s played sports at the highest level. He’s also easy going and has a good sense of humor.”

Stone and Samuelsen did the “Jamie and Stoney Show” for four years on The Ticket.