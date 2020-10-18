Mike Hartman recently participated in a virtual Q&A, presented by the Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service of Palm Beach County, Fla.

Former NHL hockey player Mike Hartman, a member of the 1994 Stanley Cup champion New York Rangers and 1995 inductee into the Michigan Jewish Sports Hall of Fame, did a virtual question-and-answer session recently, presented by the Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service of Palm Beach County, Fla.

Hartman, an Oak Park native, was interviewed by his cousin, Tara Laxer, the Alpert JFS’ director of development, according to a story in the Florida Jewish Journal.

Asked about being resilient during tough times like today, Hartman said, “You have to set yourself up with a plan, just like I did as an athlete. My plan was to outwork the person across from me every day.”

Hartman played in 397 NHL regular-season games and 21 NHL playoff games for the Buffalo Sabres, Winnipeg Jets, Tampa Bay Lightning and Rangers from 1986-95.

He was inducted into the National Jewish Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.