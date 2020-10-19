For everyone’s protection, Fall Fix Up will be an outdoor-only event and COVID precautions are being taken.

Join Jewish Family Service’s 24th annual Fall Fix Up, when the community serves homebound older adults by preparing their homes for winter. Now, more than ever, it’s important for everyone to be safe at home and prepared for the winter months. For everyone’s protection, this will be an outdoor-only event and COVID precautions are being taken.

There are two options to help out. All ages are welcome to head to Congregation Shaarey Zedek in Southfield Nov. 8 for drive-through contact-less supply pickup by appointment starting at 9 a.m. Young adults are asked to head to B’nai David Cemetery, 9535 Van Dyke, Detroit, where community service will begin at 10 a.m. Nov. 8.

Register for either of these opportunities by Oct. 30 as worksites are pre-assigned. For more information, contact Sarah Strasberger at (248) 592-2267 or sstrasberger@jfsdetroit.org. If you would like to make a donation to support Fall Fix Up, call (248) 592-2339.