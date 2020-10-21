Eliana’s Cakery was created while a Berkley High School senior was looking for something fun to do during the COVID lockdown.

Looking for something fun to do during the lockdown, Eliana Schreiber thought she’d bake a cake for her family. Then she thought she’d decorate it. Several creations later, her family convinced her this could be more than a hobby, and Eliana’s Cakery was born.

Eliana, 17, of Huntington Woods, a senior at Berkley High School, said she’s self-taught as a baker, though she picked up lots of ideas and tips from blogs and YouTube.

She sold her first cake to a family member, and when family and friends started sharing photos of her creations on Facebook and Instagram, orders started rolling in. Over the summer she made four to seven cakes a week, which she sold for $30 to $60 depending on size and decoration.

“Eliana has always been creative and artistic from a very young age,” said her mother, Lynne Golodner, who owns Your People, LLC, a marketing and public relations firm. Eliana’s father, Avy Schreiber, a singer and band leader, lives in Southfield.

When she was 10, Eliana entered the Huntington Woods Independence Day baking contest. “It was her first baking contest ever, and she made chocolate cake pops with white chocolate coating and red and blue sprinkles,” said Golodner. Her entry won not only the children’s contest but the overall contest as well.

“That’s just Eliana,” said her mom. “Whatever she does, it’s 110 percent, and for her, it’s effortless. When I exclaim over the beauty and deliciousness of her cakes, she usually says something like, ‘It’s not hard, Mom.’ It’s not hard for her. She has an eye and a sense about what flavors go together, and the patience to create artistic designs that elevate the entire experience.”

Eliana’s favorite subject is math, and now that COVID-19 has limited extracurricular activities, she misses participating in HOSA, Health Occupations Students of America. Since school started, she quit her summer job at an ice cream shop, where she worked 20 hours a week, and started babysitting 10 hours a week.

Eliana makes all her cakes “from scratch,” using recipes she finds online. Her favorite is her basic chocolate cake, which is, she says, super-moist and rich. In the decorating department, the hardest thing for her to learn was lettering, which she says she’s still working on.

Golodner says Eliana started baking late at night, probably as a distraction during the COVID lockdown. She shared her creations with her mom, stepdad Dan Golodner, and siblings Shaya Schrieber, 14, Grace Golodner, 17, and Asher Schreiber, 18.

“We’d wake up in the morning and come down to beautiful and delectable cakes,” she said. “I posted pictures on social media and people started suggesting that she start a business. She has built quite a following. It’s gotten to the point where she sometimes has to turn away orders because she’s so busy.”

Customers should order at least a week before the desired delivery date. Eliana can be reached through her Facebook page, Eliana’s Cakery, or by phone or text to (248)-977-6481.