COVID has transformed Limmud Michigan’s annual conference from a daylong gathering with nearly 100 presentations and workshops to an all-Zoom program with 16 sessions. Limmud welcomes everyone from the “Jewish-adjacent” to the Talmud scholar.

The pared-down event will be held on Sunday, Nov. 1, starting at 11:30 a.m. Jacob Spike Kraus from Temple Israel will introduce the program with a set of songs. Individual 50-minute sessions, in tracks on Arts/Culture, Text/Thought, History, Social Justice, Identity, Israel, Current Events, Body and Soul, start at noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Presenters include two special guests: MaNishtana from Brooklyn, N.Y., a nationally known African American Orthodox rabbi, activist and writer; and Renana Ravitsky Pilzer from the Shalom Hartman Institute in New York.

The schedule also features a panel on Jews of Color led by Detroit Jews for Justice’s Kendra Watkins; Rabbi Mitch Parker on barely mentioned Bible characters with big stories; Ruth Bergman on the Holocaust in graphic novels; Saeed Khan and David Polsky on distorting religious passages for bigoted use; Howard Lupovitch on white nationalism and how to respond to it; Justin Sledge on the apocalypse in Jewish literature; Rabbi Tamara Kolton on connecting to the power of the feminine divine and more.

Register at www.limmudmichigan.org any time up until the program starts. Registration is $18 per person.

Sue Birnholtz of Sylvan Lake is chair of this year’s Limmud. Working with her are Leslie Black of Farmington Hills; Nicole Caine of Ann Arbor; Nancy Goldberg of Farmington Hills, Irv Goldfein of Southfield; Sandy Lada of Ann Arbor, Rabbi David Polsky of Southfield; Rabbi Steve Rubenstein of West Bloomfield; and Mira Sussman of Ann Arbor.

Limmud 2020 is sponsored by the Ravitz Foundation, Barbara and Dr. Ed Klarman, and Sue and Dr. Sandy Birnholtz.