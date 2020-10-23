Lee Trepeck will become the camp’s new CEO and Carly Weinstock will take over as Director of Camp Ma a s as of November 1.

Tamarack Camps has announced a transition in its year-round staffing effective November 1, as Steve Engel, its Executive Director since 2010, will retire after a 40-year career in Jewish community organizations. Lee Trepeck, formerly Director of Camp Maas, will become Tamarack’s CEO, and Carly Weinstock will take over as the Director of Camp Maas.

The changes were announced on social media and in an email to campers on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

“I want to acknowledge Steve Engel’s exceptional passion, commitment and hard work over his many years of leadership as the CEO of Tamarack Camps,” Steve Ingber, Chief Operating Officer of Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, said in a statement to the JN. “He has overseen tremendous growth and success at this community gem and we are incredibly grateful for all he has done.”

“Lee Trepeck has been an integral part of the Tamarack story for many years and we are excited for this next step in his career as he assumes the helm of the agency. I know that his unique creativity and spirit will take Tamarack to new heights,” the statement continued.

Engel started with Tamarack in 2010, and came into the job already having a background of successful positions in Jewish camping, including work as the Director of JCC Denver’s Ranch Camp and Camp Sabra in St. Louis. He also oversaw a $15 million capital plan for Tamarack.

Trepeck, who is about to begin his 12th year at Tamarack, was especially active in “big picture ideas” as Director of Camp Maas, such as camper care, staff involvement, and program implementation.

“Since 2009, Lee has passionately directed our residential program, creating an environment that has allowed thousands of summer participants to feel home at “The Greatest Place On Earth”, the Tamarack announcement read. “During his tenure, he sensitively embraced over a century of tradition, while promoting and leading progress to meet current and future needs at camp.”

Amongst many national and local accolades, Trepeck received the Berman Award for Outstanding Professional Jewish Communal Service in 2017.

Trepeck has also played an active role in the Detroit Jewish community, assuming many leadership roles on the New Leaders Project, the YAD Executive Board, Israel Missions and the Temple Israel Board of Directors.

Weinstock began her Tamarack journey as a camper at 7 years old, and began her professional career at Tamarack as a development associate in 2007. She continued to assume increased responsibility over the years, serving in a variety of important roles: Head of Mid-Side, Program Director, Senior Assistant Director, and Associate Director of Camp Maas.

“We are thrilled that this transition ensures a balanced progression from strength to strength,” the Tamarack statement read. “Now, as they begin new journeys, please join us in a shared ‘Mazel Tov’ to Steve, Lee, and Carly!”

Trepeck and Engel were not available for comment at time of publication. Tamarack Camps canceled all its in-person summer programming in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has not yet announced plans for 2021.