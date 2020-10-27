The nonprofit will be celebrating its seventh annual Thanksgiving food distribution of 1,000 meal kits to families that have children enrolled in Head Start childcare partnership programs in the city of Detroit.

Despite all of the odds against them due to COVID, the nonprofit Higher Hopes!, founded by Bill Birndorf, has finalized plans to move forward with its Thanksgiving program.

Each Thanksgiving kit contains a 12- to 14-pound turkey, stuffing, Michigan potatoes, yams, all of the ingredients for green bean casserole, chicken broth, Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix, cranberry sauce, apples, spices and Coca Cola products, all topped off with Cooper Street Cookies for dessert and much more.

During the pandemic, Higher Hopes! has been able to provide nourishing 35- to 45-pound meal kits each month to at least 1,000 families with children enrolled in Early Head Start Childcare Partnership Programs throughout Southeast Michigan.

“This has definitely been an interesting year — quite different than what we’ve ever experienced,” Birndorf said in a press release. “There are 1.4 million people in Michigan who struggle with hunger and food insecurities, 356,930 of whom are children. That number is rising. With many schools on virtual instruction, children that rely on getting two of their three meals at school continue to be at risk.”

Higher Hopes! is beginning a fundraising campaign to support November’s Thanksgiving event and monthly food pass outs for 2021. Goal: $100,000. Corporate and individual contributions can be made at www.higherhopesdetroit.org or at their Facebook page.