The event honored the legacy of Dr. John and Eva Mames, the philanthropists who for decades were instrumental in organizing fundraising efforts in the Detroit area for the organization.

American Friends of Magen David Adom (AFMDA) hosted a virtual event, “Detroit Celebrates Magen David Adom,” on Oct. 14 to recognize Israel’s emergency medical service on MDA’s 90th anniversary.

AFMDA is in the midst of building a new blood-services center for Israel, a $130 million project that will move the country’s blood supply into a six-floor building, three of them built underground in successively more heavily shielded levels to protect Israel’s blood against rocket, chemical, and biological attack. About $20 million more still needs to be raised to complete the project, said Wendy Strip, development executive for the Greater Detroit Area for American Friends of Magen David Adom.

Inspired by Dr. John and Eva Mames, the Metropolitan Detroit area has raised more than $50 million for Magen David Adom and put more than 300 ambulances on Israel’s streets since 1967, potentially saving tens of thousands of lives there.

“Detroit isn’t the biggest Jewish community in the country,” Strip said, “but it has long been among the most cohesive Jewish communities, impactful beyond the size of its population in supporting the people of Israel. We look forward to the people of Michigan again stepping forward to support Israel in this time of need.”

The virtual evening was emceed by news anchor and health reporter Lila Lazarus.