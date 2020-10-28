Learn how Bible stories have shaped Jewish worldview.

Chabad of Bloomfield Hills is offering a six-week course from the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute (JLI), titled Secrets of the Bible: Iconic Stories, Mystical Meanings and Their Lessons for Life.

“Secrets of the Bible presents famous ancient biblical stories in fresh and modern ways that deal with universal human dilemmas,” explained Rabbi Levi Dubov, the instructor. “The wisdom it shares should not remain a secret.”

The course presents a new way of reading the stories of Adam and Eve and the Tree of Knowledge, Noah and the great flood, the lifelong feud between Jacob and Esau, Joseph’s multicolored coat, the golden calf and Korach’s rebellion. For each of these stories, it seeks to answer the questions: What is the deeper meaning behind the story? How does it shape the Jewish worldview? And what wisdom does it hold for us today?

Throughout its six sessions, Secrets of the Bible explores major life themes, including human subjectivity and bias, the underpinnings of relationships, negotiating spiritual growth with practical impact, why inspiration is fleeting and how to make it last, understanding equality and privilege, and navigating parallel spiritual and material life paths.

Rabbi Dubov has been offering online courses to the community since the start of the lockdown that have attracted over 200 community members.

“Now more than ever, we need to focus on our emotional and spiritual health,” he said. “There is no better way to do that than Jewish study and learning. I encourage everyone to give it a try, and see what weekly study can do for you.”

This course is designed to appeal to people at all levels of knowledge, including those without any background in Jewish learning. The course is open to the public.

The six-week course will be offered online via Zoom, with three class options: Wednesday evenings, 7:30-8:30 p.m., beginning Nov. 11; Thursday mornings, 11 a.m.-noon, beginning Nov. 12; and Friday afternoons, noon-1 p.m., beginning Nov. 13.

The course fee is $80, and includes the textbook. Chabad is offering a discount due to the pandemic, and additional scholarships are available.

The course is sponsored by Susan and Gary August, in honor of their children.

For more info and to register, visit www.bloomfieldhillschabad.org/secrets, or contact Rabbi Dubov at (248) 949-6210 or rabbi@bloomfieldhillschabad.org.