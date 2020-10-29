Provision Living of West Bloomfield is keeping residents’ physical and mental health protected during the pandemic with added health protocols, entertainment options and fun, socially distanced activities

By Korie Wilkins

Sponsored by Provision Living of West Bloomfield

When COVID-19 hit Michigan in March, Provision Living of West Bloomfield quickly took action to keep its 50 residents safe and healthy.

As March and April wore on, staff creatively kept up with COVID-19 protocols, while keeping residents’ mental health in mind as well.

They knew the health department protocols of limiting non-essential people in the building plus the wearing of masks, hygiene and sanitation, and social distancing paid off — no residents tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are really proud of that,” said Alissa Gash, executive director. “All of our measures have proven effective in keeping our residents safe and healthy.”

Provision Living has maintained those measures throughout the pandemic and has implemented other best practices in an effort to protect its staff and residents, including:

On-demand testing services

Wearing of PPE, such as masks, shields and gloves

Social distancing

Hygiene

Sanitation

COVID-19 hotline for family and residents

Knowing the importance of socialization for older adults, the community began in May arranging outdoor masked and socially distanced visits, with guests screened for signs of illness. The visits went extremely well and helped lift spirits throughout the community.

“It made a huge difference to residents and their family members,” said Judith Rothschild, director of sales.

Provision Living staff have since added outdoor entertainment options, like music and parades. FaceTime visits and telehealth visits are a regular part of the daily routine. Residents are also able to do activities — masked and socially distanced — like movie nights, bingo and gardening.

“We really want to make this pandemic more bearable for everyone,” Rothschild said.

And in the colder months, Provision Living has a heated tent on the patio for outdoor visits, although they’re ready to welcome indoor visits once restrictions are lifted by local and state governing agencies.

Religious services are continuing as well for residents of all faiths in a virtual format. “In these uncertain times, people need their faith more than ever, Gash said.

Gash and Rothschild acknowledge that people are putting off moving into assisted living or memory care because of the pandemic, but they want them to know there is no need to wait. Provision Living is safe, and residents are active and enjoying life to the fullest.

Family members can bring belongings and Provision Living staff will move the resident in, set up their home, and even doing some decorating.

“We want them to feel like it is their home,” Rothschild said. “We will hang your pictures and do some interior decorating.”

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t yet ended, Rothschild said Provision Living is here for families, and accepting move-ins to its assisted living apartments and memory care units. There are proven protections in place for residents’ physical and mental health, and a staff that is going the extra mile to think outside the box to respond to changing conditions.

“We understand the challenges,” Rothschild said. “We know how hard it is. But we are being innovative and proactive. You don’t have to put anything off. We’re ready.”

Provision Living of West Bloomfield

5475 W. Maple Road, West Bloomfield

(248) 243-8024

www.provisionliving.com

www.facebook.com/ProvisionLivingWestBloomfield