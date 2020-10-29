Hillel of Metro Detroit wants it known that they are also participating in MitzVote and successfully reaching Jewish students at the six campuses we serve around metro Detroit.

Hillel of Metro Detroit was disappointed to not be included in your recent article about the MitzVote program on Michigan’s college campuses. Hillel of Metro Detroit is also participating in MitzVote and successfully reaching Jewish students at the six campuses we serve around metro Detroit.

Hillel of Metro Detroit has three MitzVote interns and a MitzVote committee of seven. Here are some of the things they have already accomplished from this initiative:

The interns received extensive training in community engagement and best practices to access the Motivote online engagement tool.

The MitzVote committee came together at Wayne State to promote the messages to vote, ways to register and how to get involved in getting out the vote.

There was a drive-by voter registration rally in Campus Martius Park with signs stating “Honk if you’re registered to vote. Come over if not.”

A Voter Town Hall in partnership with The Interfaith Intercampus Coalition, including HMD Rabbi Michele Faudem, the head of Ministry at Madonna University, the head of the ministry of University of Detroit Mercy and both the Office of Student Life and Office of Social Justice and Inclusion at UM Dearborn.

A Challah if UR Voting event, where participants receive a challah handout in a last-ditch effort to remind people to vote.

The interns also meet with students to educate and discuss the election through one-on-one virtual coffee dates.

This is just some of the activity, which has engaged over 100 local college students this semester. We hope that you will include us in the future when you do stories about Hillel activity in Michigan.

This op-ed was written by Hillel of Metro Detroit Board President Sally Krugel and Executive Director Miriam Starkman.