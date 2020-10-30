Party with your friends at the Jewish Bar Association of Michigan.

The Jewish Bar Association of Michigan is sponsoring a Virtual Wine and Cheese tasting party at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11. Mongers Provisions of Detroit will provide all the necessities for this Zoom get-together for all attorneys, families and friends.

The basic package to participate costs $45 and includes three cheeses, crackers and a chocolate bar. The deluxe package at $100 includes four cheeses, two bottles of wine, crackers and a chocolate bar.

Tasting packages will be delivered (or picked up) the week of the event. Orders over $70 ship free to the greater Detroit area. To avoid shipping fees for orders under $70, you can choose to pick up at either Mongers Provisions (4240 Cass Avenue, #111, Detroit) or Zupac Law (1719 Crooks, Royal Oak).

RSVP on or before Nov. 4. Food and wine packages for registrations after Nov. 4 will have to be picked up directly from the Downtown store.

Mongers Provisions will email all registrants an invitation for their one-hour presentation on Zoom. Attendees will be able to ask questions throughout the presentation, and schmooze with friends old and new, all while enjoying delicious wine and cheese,

To register for the event, go to: https://mongersprovisions.com/products/jbam. Additionally, donations can be made to JBAM at checkout for those wishing to contribute further to the organization. To join or renew your JBAM membership, please go to: www.jewishbar.org.

Contact Emily Elmer at elmerem@udmercy.edu with any questions or concerns.