This year’s Fall Fix Up was supposed to be an outdoor-only event due to COVID.

Jewish Family Service’s 24th annual Fall Fix Up on Nov. 8 has been canceled.

“For the safety of our community, staff, and those we serve, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Fall Fix Up event,” JFS wrote in an email update and on social media.

The annual Fall Fix Up brings the community together to serve homebound older adults by preparing their homes for winter.

JFS assures all of the homes that were intended to be “fixed up” will be taken care of this year.