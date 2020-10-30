For Michael Weiss, Parsha of Lech Lecha brings back lots of memories.

On Saturday, Oct. 31, is the Parsha of Lech Lecha (the portion of the Torah that we read).

This was my Bar Mitzvah Parsha 83 years ago. This was also the Bar Mitzvah Parsha of my son Mottel, and my grandson Moishe. Yes, this Parsha of Lech Lecha brings back lots of memories.

Try to visualize this with me.

On that Shabbos (Saturday), I walked with my father, mother, Zaidy, Babi to shul (I did not know this would be the last time). Today I realize more how happy I was that time. That simcha did not last too long.

My Bar Mitzvah was in 1937, then came 1938 – Kristallnacht. That night, the Nazis murdered thousands of us, we the Jewish people throughout Germany (we who were citizens). They burned our synagogues with our holy Torahs (five books of Moses). The fire brigade stood by and just let the fire burn.

As some of you know, I am saying Kaddish (a prayer) after the six million martyrs who were murdered in the Holocaust. In the middle of that prayer, I can see many times the picture of Kristallnacht.

By some miracle, a few of us survived and merited to see the establishment of our country Israel. But our six million martyrs did not live long enough to see it.

Now we are praying to the Ribbono Shel Olam, to G-d, bring us the Messiah and bring us all back to Jerusalem.