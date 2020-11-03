Home bakers can enjoy personalized instruction for all levels in the comfort of their own kitchens.

BAKE!, Zingerman’s hands-on teaching bakery, has put its baking classes online.

Transitioning from in-person to virtual class offerings, initiated by COVID-19, allows home bakers to enjoy personalized instruction for all levels in the comfort of their own kitchens.

“Home bakers are tuning in everywhere from Israel and India to Germany and New Zealand,” said Sara Molinaro, principal and lead instructor of BAKE!. “As much as we’ll always love our in-person classes, it’s been so fun to instruct and encourage our students virtually.”

Before each class, students receive a class guide with the recipes, a grocery list and a Zoom invitation to use when it’s time to log into the virtual classroom.

See a schedule at http://zcob.me/bakevirtual.