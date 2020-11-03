This is a live blog dedicated to the Presidential election and elections in Metro Detroit, Oakland County, and Michigan.

Detroit Jewish News reporters will be providing live news updates throughout the day. Read more of JN’s election coverage here.

Want to be apart of the coverage? Share your poll experience with us on Facebook and Twitter! Tell us how long you waited in line at the polls and share your “I Voted” selfies.

Tuesday, Nov. 3 —

8 p.m.: The polls have closed in Metro Detroit.

5:30 p.m.: Voters at Southfield City Hall put their ballots in the drop box just hours before polls close.

2:07 p.m.: A look at the Norup International School in Oak Park.

12:10 p.m.: Long lines reported at the West Bloomfield Public Library.

12 p.m.: Rabbi David Krishef of Congregation Ahavas Israel in Grand Rapids spoke to us in more detail about the vandalism that occurred at the synagogue’s cemetery over the weekend, in which gravestones were defaced with pro-Trump slogans. Citing past incidents in which early reports of antisemitism were wrong, he wants to be careful before the community assigns a label to this crime.

11 a.m.: Temple Israel and Congregation B’nai Moshe are some of the local synagogues serving as polling places today. Here’s our story on what kinds of precautionary measures they’re taking to ensure every voter’s safety.

9 a.m.: A Jewish cemetery in Grand Rapids was defaced over the weekend with pro-Trump graffiti. Here’s our story from yesterday on the community reaction to the vandalism.

8:45 a.m.: Reports of 50-minute wait in Birmingham, MI.

7 a.m.: Polls are open across Metro Detroit.

Some Oakland County synagogues are serving as polling places today. Read our story on how they are taking security precautions for Election Day.