Rabbi David Krishef explains why he’s not yet calling the pro-Trump graffiti antisemitic .

When Rabbi David Krishef of Congregation Ahavas Israel in Grand Rapids woke up Monday morning, he was greeted with disturbing news from the committee that oversees the synagogue’s Jewish cemetery of the same name.

He heard about the vandalism that had occurred in the cemetery at some point the weekend prior, in which six stones were defaced with pro-Trump graffiti reading “TRUMP” and “MAGA,” as President Trump prepared to make his re-election campaign’s final stop in Grand Rapids that night.

Later that day, a tweet from ADL Michigan sharing photos of the graffiti went viral, bringing national and even international attention to the Conservative congregation.

“It hurts when somebody defaces your cemetery, no matter what their motivation may have been,” Krishef told the JN. “It feels like an attack. Whether it is a deliberate attack, we don’t know.”

But Krishef also thought back to a different incident at another Midwestern Jewish congregation: the 2019 fire that destroyed a synagogue in Duluth, Minn., where his wife used to live.

That story attracted international media attention, and “every interview focused on antisemitism,” Krishef said. But the culprit was soon revealed to be a homeless man who had built a fire in the synagogue’s sukkah to keep warm and couldn’t put it out. The larger media angle had been not only false, but potentially harmful.

It’s for this reason that Krishef is deliberately not calling the cemetery vandalism an act of antisemitism.

“I don’t want to feed that kind of frenzy, where we see something the way we want to see it because it fits the worldview that we believe in,” he said. “My first reaction was, we better be careful with this. We want to get it right.”

Carolyn Normandin, ADL-MI regional director, echoed similar sentiments following the incident, saying that because the graffiti contained no antisemitic symbols or language, it could be difficult to prosecute as a hate crime under Michigan statutes.

Krishef described the cemetery incident as a “Rorschach inkblot,” which could demonstrate that either “the right wing is antisemitic” or “the left wing is insidious and trying to undermine society,” depending on one’s point of view.

“But I can easily imagine some kid with a can of spray paint driving around, seeing an isolated cemetery and painting something they thought would get a rise out of people,” he said.

Within the congregation, “people are angry, people are upset, people are afraid,” Krishef said. He thanked Rabbi Asher Lopatin, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council/AJC, and Steven Ingber, COO of the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, for attending Ahavas Israel’s Tuesday morning minyan on Zoom and showing their support for the synagogue.

Praising the cemetery crew, Krishef said the congregation wasn’t worried about cleanup costs. Grand Rapids law enforcement are currently investigating the incident, but it’s unclear what, if any, leads they have to work with.

Even though he doesn’t want to leap to conclusions about the motivations of the vandals, Krishef did note that “most people don’t live well with uncertainty.”

“It would hurt less if we knew who did it,” he said.