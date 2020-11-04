Prime29 anchors the corner of Orchard Lake and Maple roads in a handsome, driftwood brick building.

What a joy to dine again at Prime29 Steakhouse, a contemporary restaurant that ages its beef an optimal 29 days. “Jet-fresh” seafood and handcrafted cocktails are other claims to fame since Prime29 brought fine dining with wine to West Bloomfield in 2012. The restaurant’s reopening during the pandemic was on June 28.

On a recent visit, my dining companion and I relaxed at a black leather banquette with upholstery insert in Prime29’s elegantly appointed main dining room. (There is another public dining room and two separate rooms for private dining.) We felt safe, too, with the nearest table more than 6 feet away, the sanitized surfaces, and staff and guests wearing masks. This certified COVID-compliant facility uses a special air spray twice a week.

Further setting the scene, Prime29 anchors the corner of Orchard Lake and Maple roads in a handsome, driftwood brick building. Flames from a fireplace punctuate the darkness on a patio, enclosed two years ago. Across Maple is Nara Hibachi and Hot Rocks, a Japanese-style steakhouse that includes Prime29 General Manager Stoli Liti as a partner. Liti, a veteran restauranteur most recently with Bacco Ristorante in Southfield, joined the Prime29 management team in 2013.

He and his sister, server Ina Liti, showed typical Albanian hospitality. They explained the menu items, wanting us to enjoy a satisfying dinner.

My expectation for a great meal began with the warm loaf of pre-cut bread brought to table on a wooden cutting board. Oregano, thyme, paprika, salt and pepper enhanced the dish of olive oil for dipping.

The not-too-bitter kale salad for our next course was delightful, topped with strawberries, blueberries, green grapes, candied pecans and goat cheese in a mustard vinaigrette.

The main entrée was Chilean Seabass, always a treat, and served with sweet corn puree, red quinoa and asparagus. Multiple potato and vegetable sides are available a la carte. The Butcher’s Knife selections include filet mignon, steak and a mammoth 24-ounce Wagyu Tomahawk steak for the most dedicated carnivores.

Dessert on this night was a special: Limoncello Cheesecake with whipped cream and dots of raspberry sauce. Crème Brulee sounds good to me on the menu.

Open at 4 nightly except Mondays, Prime29 presents “Winedown Wednesdays” with half-off on select bottles, and no corkage fee for “Bring Your Own Bottle” of wine or champagne on Thursdays.

Prime29 Steakhouse

6545 W. Maple Road

West Bloomfield

(248) 737-7463

prime29steakhouse.com

$$$½ out of $$$$