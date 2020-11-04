With 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency, Michigan was a crucial win for Biden.

The Associated Press has called the state of Michigan for former Vice President Joe Biden, bringing him within six electoral votes to the presidency.

After a lengthy vote-counting process that stretched late into Wednesday afternoon and attracted hordes of protesters chanting “Stop The Count” to the TCF Center in Detroit where ballots were being counted, the final tally put Biden narrowly ahead of President Trump, 2,688,604 votes to 2,618,093.

In the Senate, Democrat Gary Peters holds a narrow lead of about 15,000 votes over Republican John James, but according to MIRS NEWS, Peters is set to win reelection.

