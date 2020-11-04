Things looked differently in Detroit in 1970.

Fifty years ago in 1970, Detroit counted 1,514,063 residents according to the highest figure published by the United States Census Bureau.

This figure was smaller than the city’s 1930 population and represented an estimated loss of nearly half a million since Detroit’s peak of about 2 million in 1954. More than 660,000 people of color lived in Detroit in 1970 and accounted for close to 44% of the city’s residents.

Detroit’s major headline maker, Tigers pitcher Denny McLain, was suspended three times for off-the-field activities and only won three games during the 1970 season. A far cry from the 31 victories he had two years earlier. The Tigers poor fourth-place showing in 1970 (79-83) cost Mayo Smith (who managed the team to a World Series Championship in 1968) his job and fiery former Major League and Tigers infielder Billy Martin was hired in hopes of sparking the club’s ticket sales.

Henry Ford II donated $100,000 to the 1970 Detroit Allied Jewish Campaign. Ford didn’t yield to the Arab boycott of Israel, which impacted his automobile sales in the Middle East. The boycott of firms doing business with Israel meant that the Ford plant in Cairo was confiscated by Egypt, and many Arabs shunned Ford products. Ford, however, had a deep sense of fairness which led to a strong friendship with Max Fisher, and he tried to undo his grandfather’s anti-Jewish reputation always linked to Ford products.

Egyptian president Gamal Nasser continued his war of attrition against Israel from the 1960s into the new decade. Since the cease-fire ending the Six-Day War in June of 1967, 1,424 Israeli soldiers and more than 100 Israeli civilians were killed.

Meyer L. Prentis, who retired after 40 years with General Motors, died on his 84th birthday. The longtime treasurer of GM was active in several Jewish causes, in addition to Temple Beth El and the Jewish Welfare Federation. A gift from the Prentis family helped fund a facility for elderly Jews which would become known as Prentis Manor.

Temple Beth El, located on Woodward and Gladstone in Detroit since 1922, undertook a $7 million campaign to build a new complex at Telegraph and 14 Mile Roads in Bloomfield Township. Plans called for actual construction on the 28.7-acre site, purchased in 1966, to begin in the summer of 1971, with completion scheduled for July 1973.

In 1952, at the recommendation of Leonard Simons, Temple Beth El had purchased 22.5 acres on Northwestern Highway between 9 and 10 Mile Roads for its future site. By the 1960s, though, many Beth Elers who originally thought the site too far out of town, thought it wasn’t far enough, and the land, which cost around $145,000 was sold for approximately $1 million.

The Conservative movement in Detroit was on the move to the suburbs in 1970. Construction on the Adas Shalom complex to serve the congregation’s more than one thousand members began in July. Plans called for completion of the project, on MIddlebelt south of Northwestern in Farmington Hills, prior to the High Holy Days of 1972. Groundbreaking for the new Congregation Beth Abraham on Maple Road, between Inkster and Middlebelt Roads in West Bloomfield, was held in September.

Congregation Beth Achim sold its building on Schaefer north of Seven Mile Road in October and joined those already holding services in the former Northbrook Presbyterian Church, on 12 Mile Road in Southfield, since September 1969. As the interior was being refurbished, ground was broken to enlarge the building with additional units.

Greenberg on First

Steve Greenberg, a first baseman like his famous father, Hank, was named captain of the 1970 Yale University baseball team. Camp Tamarack was swarming with 2,961 campers in 1970, and the Butzel Conference Center was added to the Tamarack skyline.

Vivian Smargon, who taught political science at the University of Detroit, and Terri Faxstein, an art teacher at Mott High School in Warren, were passengers on a bus ambushed by three Arabs on the road from Masada to Jerusalem. While a 48-year-old man from Brooklyn was shot and later died in an army hospital, the two Detroit area women, who were part of a tour group of 35, were not injured and planned on visiting Israel again as soon as possible.

Barbara Walters of NBC’s Today show discussed “The World’s Most Fascinating People” during Shaarey Zedek Sisterhood’s Woman’s World. The two-day conference at the synagogue also featured an appearance by comedian Henny Youngman. As the Shaarey Zedek Men’s Club installed Myron L. Milgrom as its president, the B’nai David Men’s Club brought in actor comedian Red Buttons and the singing Barry Sisters to headline their night of stars at Ford Auditorium.

The Americana Theatre on Greenfield north of 9 Mile in Southfield catered to a predominantly Jewish audience during the long run of the movie Hello Dolly starring Barbra Streisand. Besides listening to Streisand songs, the most popular tunes of the time were “Aquarius/Let the Sun Shine In” (Fifth Dimension); “Leaving on a Jet Plane” (Peter, Paul & Mary); “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head” (B.J. Thomas); and “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” (Simon & Garfunkel).

Walter Reuther, who headed the UAW for 24 years and improved the lot of auto workers, was killed in a plane crash along with his wife, the former May Wolf. Reuther was a strong supporter of Histadrut, the Israel Federation of Labor, and other Jewish causes. Mrs. Reuther’s father was a resident of Borman Hall on Seven Mile Road in Detroit at the time of the accident.

Irwin Cohen headed a national baseball publication for five years before joining the front office of the Detroit Tigers and earned a 1984 World Series ring. He went on to author books on Detroit, its Jewish history and Detroit Tigers history.