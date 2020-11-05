Images from Emily Elconin’s collection are on view through Nov. 12 at the Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center (BBAC), where Emily Elconin: Her Evolution joins three other exhibits displaying artistry in different media.

Emily Elconin has been at diverse political events this election season, watching both Donald Trump and Joe Biden in person. She shadowed Kamala Harris for a day, and she followed Gary Peters and John James in campaign mode.

Her Canon 5D Mark IV camera stayed with her as Elconin carried out freelance photography assignments for news services in between isolating at home in Farmington Hills.

Elconin, 25, interested in photography since she was a youngster, didn’t decide to make it her profession until attending Michigan State University. She entered with a focus on journalism, moved into photojournalism and then started creating a portfolio of documentary images to provide samples of her skills for prospective editors.

Images from her collection — some strictly personal, some academic and some professional — are on view through Nov. 12 at the Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center (BBAC), where Emily Elconin: Her Evolution joins three other exhibits displaying artistry in different media.

The other exhibits include Michigan Ceramics 2020: Biennial Exhibition & Competition by the Michigan Ceramic Arts Association, which presents unique clay projects by many artists; Students of Andrea Tama, which gives painterly views of nature; and Heroes: Now & Then, which introduces small paintings by young artists.

Nearly 30 Elconin images communicate her range of subjects.

“I am showing a diverse body of work, so some is from my master’s degree project at Syracuse University,” Elconin said. “My project highlighted four different women in different communities and what the evolution of women in power looks like.

“I also have some work from the year I was on staff at a newspaper, The News & Advance, in Lynchburg, Va., where farming assignments offered me unique experiences like witnessing a competitive Truck and Trailer Pull. The personal work is reflective of family, others and myself.”

Examples from the women’s project feature a politician running for the New York State Senate against a longtime office holder. One photo introduces a transgender woman in Detroit’s LGBTQ community.

“The images represent my connection to people and attention to light,” Elconin said. “In my photography, I also pay attention to color and moment. That’s reflective of who I am, always looking for the positive and a glimmer of light somewhere. I think the photos are reflective of the way I approach stories that I photograph.”

Elconin keeps her camera close even when away from specific assignments as she scouts picturesque subjects wherever she goes. She likes the touchscreen that remains convenient while moving fast because it allows her to adjust settings very quickly.

“I’m one of those people who takes a leap, a risk, a chance,” Elconin said. “I went for it with Reuters [and got political assignments]. I also worked for Bloomberg. Most recently, I started working for the New York Times.”

Elconin, a graduate of Groves High School, was active with Temple Shir Shalom before moving away to pursue professional training and career opportunities. Just before the pandemic hit, she moved back to Michigan to be close to family and friends and immerse herself in the flexibility of freelancing.

“I did a photojournalism study abroad when I was at Michigan State,” said Elconin, who is single. “After that trip, things kind of clicked for me, and I realized I loved photography and connecting with people. I worked at the MSU newspaper for about a year and got to photograph Bernie Sanders four or five years ago.”

Away from school and work commitments, Elconin has been documenting the life of her grandmother, a Holocaust survivor. She recently photographed rabbis conducting virtual services.

“It’s been a whirlwind, but I got to experience a lot,” she said. “I’m really grateful for the ability to keep working and doing things. I’m constantly pitching ideas.

“Working at the newspaper, I learned to find things on my own. Some days, I would just drive around and find something. It’s like learning how to be independent, and I manage.

“I evaluate what I learn from each person I document — not just their lives and who they are but also learning about myself, too.”

Details

Emily Elconin: Her Evolution and three more exhibits will be on view through Nov. 12 at the Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center, 1516 S. Cranbrook Rd., Birmingham. (248) 644-0866. BBArtCenter.org. Elconin images can be seen online at bbartcenter.org/emily-elconin.