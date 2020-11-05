Up to $3,000 is being offered for information on the vandals at Ahavas Israel Jewish Cemetery.

Michigan’s ADL (Anti-Defamation League) chapter today announced a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for the desecration of gravestones at Ahavas Israel Jewish Cemetery in Grand Rapids.

The Jewish cemetery was found vandalized with pro-Trump graffiti on Monday, Nov. 2 – the day before Election Day, as President Trump prepared to close out his re-election campaign with a rally in Grand Rapids.

A caretaker at the Ahavas Israel Cemetery, which is managed by Congregation Ahavas Israel in Grand Rapids, discovered the graffiti at 8 a.m. EST that day. It is unclear if the vandalism occurred that morning or over the previous weekend.

The graffiti spelled out “TRUMP” and “MAGA” on multiple tombstones, but did not include any antisemitic language or symbols, and the ADL is unsure if this would constitute a hate crime under Michigan statutes.

“This desecration of headstones in the Ahavas Israel Jewish cemetery is an inexcusable and heinous act in the place where community members are remembered and honored,” said ADL Michigan Regional Director Carolyn Normandin in a press release. “We are encouraging anyone who may have information about this alleged vandalism to come forward. We are grateful to the community for its support and concern, and to the Grand Rapids Police Department for taking this incident seriously and investigating it.”

“The defacement of monument stones felt like an attack against the Jewish community. We are grateful for the outpouring of support from our Grand Rapids Jewish community and beyond,” said David Krishef, Rabbi of Congregation Ahavas Israel.

Edward Miller, Cemetery Chair for Congregation Ahavas Israel, said, “When I received the call about the vandalism, I was shocked and taken aback that something like this could happen to our cemetery. The response from the community, both local and from abroad, has been overwhelming and humbling. I thank everyone who has spread awareness about this crime. I hope the person or persons responsible are found and are held accountable.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigators directly at (616) 456-3380. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.