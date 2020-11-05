Esshaki was leading at one point in the close race, but Stevens was ultimately victorious.

The Associated Press has called the race that will see Democratic incumbent Rep. Haley Stevens win re-election to U.S House in Michigan’s 11th Congressional District.

Stevens faced Republican Eric Esshaki, who proved to put up a good fight in a closely contested race with 215,362 (48%) votes, but ultimately fell to Stevens’ 226,076 (50%) votes.

“I am honored and humbled to represent Michigan’s 11th District in Congress for a second term,” Stevens said in a statement on Twitter. “I am proud to call this district home and I love the people with all my heart. We face significant challenges in the months to come, from the COVID-19 pandemic to an extended period of economic recovery. I intend to work with Republicans and Democrats alike to stand up for Michigan workers and small businesses, and protect the health and safety of everyone to get our economy back on track.”

Stevens won the open seat in the district in 2018, and flipped it from red to blue.

Stevens worked on the Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama presidential campaigns in 2007 and 2008, and once served as the chief of staff on the Presidential Task Force on the Auto Industry under Obama.

