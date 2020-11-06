Manning, former chair of the Jewish Federation of North America, will serve the Greensboro area as a Democrat.

Jewish attorney and community activist Kathy Manning, who was born and raised in Detroit, has won her race to become the representative-elect of North Carolina’s redrawn 6th congressional district. Manning, a Democrat, flipped the district from red to blue.

N.C.’s 6th District includes Manning’s current hometown of Greensboro. Manning beat the Republican contender, Joseph Lee Haywood, by just under 100,000 votes for the House seat, 251,082 (62.3%) votes to 152,195 (37.7%) votes.

“Thank you, #NC06! I’m proud to be the first woman ever elected to represent you in Congress,” Manning said through Twitter on Election Night. “Together, we will build our country back stronger and more equitably than before.”

Manning studied law at the University of Michigan and was the first woman to serve as the chair of the Jewish Federation of North America, from 2009-2012. Manning was also the founding chairwoman of Prizmah, the umbrella body for Jewish day schools of all denominations.

Manning also ran an unsuccessful U.S. House campaign in 2018 for North Carolina’s District 13, losing to Republican Todd Budd. According to Kveller, she was inspired to run after her struggles with the healthcare industry to get her insurance company to help pay for her daughter Jenny Kaplan’s pain medication related to a chronic illness.

A search of the William Davidson Archives of Jewish Detroit History indicates that Manning attended Temple Beth El as a child and was a member of its 1971 confirmation class.

The JN has reached out to Manning’s campaign for additional comment on her win and her Jewish Detroit roots.