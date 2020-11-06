The Ethiopian Chief Rabbi believes the Detroit-native pastor couple have come to Israel to missionize.

Dr. Glenn Plummer, a pastor originally from Detroit, has come under criticism from some in Israel after he and his wife Dr. Pauline Plummer moved to the Jerusalem area in September. Now, additional harsh rhetoric comes from leaders in Israel’s Ethiopian community.

In a Nov. 1 letter addressed to the Ethiopian community and its leaders, Ethiopian Chief Rabbi Reuven Wabashat said the Plummers, who represent the Pentacostal denomination Church of God in Christ (COGIC), are in Israel to missionize.

Wabashat said the Plummers are seeking to target Ethiopian Jews specifically; Plummer has told the JN his only goal is to build bridges between African Americans and Israel, and denies the missionizing charges.

While the Plummers “speak about building bridges between Israel in general and between Ethiopian Jews and the African American community in the U.S., their true intent is to pave the road for missionary activities,” Wabashat wrote in the letter, which was reportedly also sent to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Ashkenazi and Sephardi chief rabbis, among others, as reported by the Times of Israel.

Wabashat urged his community to “use every possible platform” to avoid the alleged missionizing activity.

Plummer told the JN he hadn’t seen the letter or heard from Wabashat.

In an interview with anti-missionary activist Rabbi Tovia Singer (on his YouTube show), Avraham Yaldai, a leader in the Ethiopian Jewish community, said attempts to missionize his community aren’t new either in Ethiopia or Israel.

“There are bodies and individuals who want to entice members of our community, to convert them to Christianity,” Yaldai said. The interview is in Hebrew.

In an apparent reference to the Plummers – though not naming them – Yaldai said, “What’s different now is that the [missionizing] activities are being done in an official manner. The state knows that this is being done and there is no opposition.”

Yaldai, former vice-chairman of the umbrella organization of Ethiopian immigrants to Israel, wondered why the Chief Rabbinate does not demand that suspected missionaries are not deported.

Asked for comment on the reaction from the Ethiopian community, Plummer told the JN, “We’re not missionizing. We celebrate the Ethiopian community. We have done this for years. It’s not only offensive but unethical and immoral for Rabbi Singer to deceive the Ethiopian community in maligning us and saying our purposes are different from what we said ourselves.”

Detroit-area Jewish leaders who have worked with the Plummers in the past have said they trust the couple and do not believe they are doing any missionizing in Israel.

Andrew Lapin contributed to this story.