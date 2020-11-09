The Ohel Jakob orthodox synagogue on Herzog-Rudolf-Strasse in Munich after the arson attack on November 9, 1938. (Wikimedia Commons)

Watch and listen to the testimonies of five Holocaust survivors who witnessed Reichspogromnacht.

To mark the 82nd anniversary of the Reichspogromnacht, the Fortunoff Video Archive for Holocaust Testimonies at Yale University, producer of the podcast “Those Who Were There: Voices from the Holocaust,” is going “beyond the podcast” to connect the public with first-hand testimony from individuals who witnessed the attacks on November 9 and 10, 1938, and the Nazi reign of terror.

Holocaust Survivors
Top row (L-R): Herbert K, Murray C. and Maximillian K in their video testimonies, from the collections of the Fortunoff Video Archive for Holocaust Testimonies, at Yale University.
Bottom row (L-R): Betty C. and Geoffrey H. in their video testimonies, from the collections of the Fortunoff Video Archive for Holocaust Testimonies, at Yale University. Fortunoff Video Archive for Holocaust Testimonies, at Yale University

Click, watch and listen to the testimonies below.

Maximillian K.: https://www.instagram.com/p/CHXnV_DHUoy/

Herbert K.: https://www.instagram.com/p/CHXnffBnRMB/

Betty C.: https://www.instagram.com/p/CHXnsG9HNfo/

Murray C.: https://www.instagram.com/p/CHXn0BPH8uG/

Geoffrey H.: https://www.instagram.com/p/CHXn-Z8nY8R/

