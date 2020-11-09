Watch and listen to the testimonies of five Holocaust survivors who witnessed Reichspogromnacht.

To mark the 82nd anniversary of the Reichspogromnacht, the Fortunoff Video Archive for Holocaust Testimonies at Yale University, producer of the podcast “Those Who Were There: Voices from the Holocaust,” is going “beyond the podcast” to connect the public with first-hand testimony from individuals who witnessed the attacks on November 9 and 10, 1938, and the Nazi reign of terror.

Click, watch and listen to the testimonies below.

Maximillian K.: https://www.instagram.com/p/CHXnV_DHUoy/

Herbert K.: https://www.instagram.com/p/CHXnffBnRMB/

Betty C.: https://www.instagram.com/p/CHXnsG9HNfo/

Murray C.: https://www.instagram.com/p/CHXn0BPH8uG/

Geoffrey H.: https://www.instagram.com/p/CHXn-Z8nY8R/