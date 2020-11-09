Attention all budding artists: The 2020 JN Chanukah Art Contest has officially begun. Grand prize winner receives $100 and their artwork on the Dec. 10 issue of the JN!

Get out your paints, colored pencils, markers and crayons: It’s time for the JN annual Chanukah Art Contest!

Materials: Anything that shows up bold and bright. (No pencils, light blue crayons or glitter, please! And no computer-generated artwork — must be handmade).

Size: 8 1/2 x 11,” vertical

Age Categories:

Up to age 6

Ages 7- 9

Ages 10-12

Grand Prize: $100 and the cover of the Dec. 10, 2020 issue.

Runners-Up Prizes: First, second and third-place finishers in each category win $18.

Requirements:

A fully completed entry form (below) as well as a color photo of the artist must be taped to the back of the original artwork and sent to the address below by November 25, 2020. (Only one entry per child.)

Send your entries to:

