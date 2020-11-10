Do you know someone making an impact in the community for this special honor?

The Well — an organization building inclusive Jewish community in Detroit for the under-40 crowd — and the Jewish News are once again partnering on “36 Under 36” to recognize doers, activists, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, community organizers and other awesome young Jewish professionals reshaping and broadening Metro Detroit’s Jewish community.

“This is an opportunity to highlight inspiring local young adults who are passionate and invested in a vibrant Jewish landscape in and around Metro Detroit,” said Rabbi Jeff Stombaugh, executive director of The Well.

“I personally cannot wait to see who will populate this list of leaders. After being here for only a few months and amidst the challenges of the pandemic, it is abundantly clear that this is a unique and beloved community full of incredible and talented people.”

New JN Editor Andrew Lapin said, “I am so excited to continue the Jewish News’ tradition of partnering with The Well on their annual, widely celebrated list of the best and brightest young professionals in Jewish Detroit.

“I know from my own upbringing that our region is absolutely overflowing with young talent that deserves to be recognized, and I would love to see nominations come from far and wide across the Metro Detroit region. This process works best when we get a broad variety of nominations from the community, and I can’t wait to see who this year’s lineup will be!”

Nominate someone you know and spread the word about nominations being open to your friends, family and social networks — let’s get as many people nominated as possible.

Nominations are due by Dec. 3. A group of volunteer judges (none of whom are affiliated with The Well or the JN) will be reviewing submissions and choosing the 36 winners. Honorees will receive free three-year subscriptions to the JN and be featured in the Feb. 11, 2021, issue.

Click here to nominate someone.