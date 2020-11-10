The special video is apart of the FRIENDS of Jewish Senior Life (JSL) fundraiser that helps keep residents connected during the long winter ahead.

On Nov. 22 at 11 a.m. I’m inviting you to go nowhere — except to your computer — to be inspired by amazing people in our community who will lift your spirits. In turn, you’ll have the opportunity to make a difference in their lives as we head into what could be a challenging winter.

At 11 a.m. on Nov. 22, Jewish Senior Life (JSL) will unveil a special video featuring inspiring interviews by FRIENDS of JSL director Leslie Katz with residents describing what they believe is a life well lived.

This is not another Zoom event where you keep forgetting to hit your mute button. It’s just you clicking on a link and enjoying the brief presentation.

Actually, “JSL Lives Well Lived” is the name of the fundraising event the FRIENDS of Jewish Senior Life would normally invite you to annually to see these amazing folks in person and help support JSL’s programming. It’s no surprise, that during this pandemic, programming has taken on a whole new level of critical importance for their senior residents.

In advance of the debut of the video, JSL is inviting you to visit jslmi.org/lwl where you can simply and easily become a valued sponsor or “FRIEND” of JSL. That will give them a head start on providing the necessary funds to support their efforts essential to the physical and mental well-being of our treasured senior community. You can also get a sneak-peek at the smiling faces of the residents who participated in the video.

“Our residents never cease to amaze me with their incredible spirit and perseverance, especially during these most unusual times we live in,” Katz said of her interviews. “They have such incredible life experiences to share. Sometimes our conversations just took their own turns, always filled with jewels of wisdom and inspiration.”

Every dollar raised will go to providing activity kits, art supplies and campus technology to help keep the residents connected during the long winter ahead. Funds raised will also go toward providing tents for residents to greet their socially distanced family members and friends in, allowing the seniors to enjoy a respite from their apartments.

It cannot be underestimated how important this singular, annual “2020 JSL Lives Well Lived” campaign is to helping stave off the depression and isolation that is all too commonplace during the pandemic, but to also maintain the programming JSL residents rely on year-round.

To support JSL residents, call Leslie Katz at (248) 592-5062 or email her at lkatz@jslmi.org.