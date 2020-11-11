A special Veterans Day message from JWV-MI Department Commander Dr. Ed Hirsch.

In addition to the general election held this month, there is another important milestone for our nation—Veterans Day on 11 November 2020. This year we encourage you to make mention of this year’s observance from the pulpit, in the classroom, and in the course of normal business. Doing so allows you and your organization to recognize the service of all Veterans, and especially the still-living members of America’s “Greatest Generation” who served in World War Two in Europe, in the Pacific, at home, and around the world.

The Jewish War Veterans, in coordination with the Jewish Community Center, anticipated a significant community-wide event in conjunction with the annual Book Fair. Alas, man plans, and G-d laughs, and health considerations associated with the continuing fight against the coronavirus pandemic have made that impossible. While we had planned an informative and entertaining evening celebrating the deeds of our World War Two heroes, and a lively interview with Guy Stern discussing his recent book Invisible Ink, we were forced to exercise prudence.

As an alternative to a gathering, the Jewish War Veterans of Michigan have gathered photographs and information about our living members who fought or served in World War Two. That information has been included in a moving commemoration accessible on our web site at www.jwv-mi.org/WWII. After accessing the site, click on the link marked tribute, turn up the volume on your computer speakers to hear “American Patrol,” and reflect on the courage, valor, bravery, and service of the men whose exploits are highlighted.

We invite you to visit that site and share it within your synagogue via email or electronic bulletin, across the community via routine communications, and with your friends and family. We hope that you find it as moving and inspirational as we do. If you would like more information on the Jewish War Veterans in Michigan, please don’t hesitate to go to our web site at www.jwv-mi.org, or call us at 248-855-5085.