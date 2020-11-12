JN editor Andrew Lapin looks back at the 2020 Election coverage over the past week.

When the last of the Michigan votes finally came through late in the day on Wednesday, Nov. 4, we rushed to get the news up on thejewishnews.com. And then I collapsed in exhaustion.

It was quite the week. That final vote tally in Michigan, a squeaker of a win for Joe Biden and an even slimmer victory for Sen. Gary Peters, followed a long period of uncertainty that began on Election Day and continued after the state’s polls had closed Tuesday night. And the national race for president was still undecided the next day, but the national spotlight had moved on from our neck of the woods.

This election period has been incredibly stressful on Michigan’s Jewish community, no matter who you voted for. We’ve seen moments of unity and strength, but also acts of anger and aggression. We at the JN have witnessed this firsthand, in reporting and firsthand accounts that you’ll see in this issue.

Taken together, the events of last week — from the pre-election vandalism of a Jewish cemetery in Grand Rapids to a raucous final vote count in Detroit — reaffirm the work that still lies ahead of us, to heal some tremendous divisions: not only between Democrats and Republicans, but between Jews and our neighbors, and even between Jews and other Jews. Anger, hate and division still persist in this country, in this community; elections have become wars waged over our shared human condition and moral values. And our alignments are not as clear-cut as some of us may have believed before Nov. 3.

To put it another way, our Judaism has very little to do with the guy in charge … and everything to do with us.

It takes real work to move on from here; but moving on is what we have to do. We have no choice in the matter because the sun is going to rise tomorrow and the day after that and so on. How we choose to respond to it is what we will be remembered for.

So, let’s talk. But first, I need to get some rest.