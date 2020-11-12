This initiative is part of FIDF’s ongoing programming dedicated to support the wellbeing of all soldiers during these unprecedented times.

The Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) Midwest Region sent three ice cream trucks to soldiers quarantined on Israel Defense Forces (IDF) bases in October to show support in true American tradition.

The FIDF Michigan Chapter helped to raise funds to support at least one of these ice cream trucks, which successfully uplifted the spirits of the IDF soldiers who have protected their country while under isolation from their family and friends.

The ice cream trucks delivered ice cream bars and refreshing sweets to soldiers at the IDF Northern Command units. Each truck distributed approximately 3,000 treats per day for three days, following social distancing protocols to ensure safety.

“What could be better at uplifting the spirits of our beloved, brave IDF soldiers than ice cream, the ultimate sweet treat? Especially in such warm weather, and as they are tasked with considerable duties due to the pandemic,” said Taal Ashmann of the Wolfe GenX Mission. “We are happy and proud to be able to brighten their days and show them our support.”

FIDF last year assisted approximately 8,000 soldiers in-need by providing critical aid for basic appliances and furniture, food vouchers, special grants and holiday gift vouchers. This year, amid the pandemic, the number of eligible soldiers for this program increased to nearly 30,000.

This initiative is part of FIDF’s ongoing programming dedicated to support the wellbeing of all soldiers during these unprecedented times and were made possible thanks to FIDF Michigan supporters, including Janelle and Stuart Teger; Wolfe GenX Israel Mission 2020; Michael and Roby Cohen; Shari Ferber Kaufman and Alon Kaufman.

For more information on FIDF and how to support IDF soldiers during the pandemic, including gift vouchers for the upcoming holiday season, please contact Michigan Director, Paula Lebowitz, at 248-918-2696 or visit www.fidf.org.