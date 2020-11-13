Coaching Detroit Forward executive director Stephanie Steinberg shares how the virus didn’t stop a new nonprofit from offering writing and photography camps for Detroit teens.

Running a nonprofit during a pandemic is a challenge. Launching a nonprofit during a pandemic is a whole other story.

But before we get there, let me back up.

In June 2019, I launched The Detroit Writing Room, a writing and event space for book talks, writing workshops, open mic nights and more in downtown Detroit. We also have a team of 30 professional writing, photography and design coaches who help people with everything from books and screenplays, to resumes, websites and podcasts. The coaches are top authors, journalists, photographers and designers in the city. When I opened the DWR doors, I knew I wanted to give Detroit youth opportunities to learn from the coaches and gain mentors in fields they may be interested in pursuing. So a few months after starting the business, I created a nonprofit arm with the mission of offering free summer camps, workshops and after-school programs for Detroit high school students. We received the official 501(c)(3) status for Coaching Detroit Forward last fall.

I spent the entire winter writing grants to fund a photography and journalism camp. We were a brand new nonprofit with only a concept to show, but we had veteran journalists like former Detroit News columnist Laura Berman, former Crain’s publisher and White House correspondent Ron Fournier, and Bill Vlasic and Bob Goetz, both formerly of The New York Times, on our coaching team. Our photography coaches shoot for ESPN, The Wall Street Journal and Time. I knew we could create a magical experience for youth to learn all about writing, photography and storytelling, and use those skills to tell stories about their communities.

A dozen grant applications later (who was counting?), I got a call on March 4 that the Fisher Foundation was excited to fund our camp and help us launch Coaching Detroit Forward. The grant would allow us to buy 10 laptops and 10 professional cameras for the students to use, plus cover all expenses. The coaches and I were on cloud 9 as we put plans in motion. Six days later, the first reported coronavirus cases hit Michigan. It was my 30th birthday, and I had no idea the Champagne cocktail I sipped in celebration of all to come would be my last drink at a bar in 2020.

Overnight, my plans were put in jeopardy. But I wasn’t about to let COVID-19 destroy an opportunity for Detroit teens. So, the coaches and I pivoted, and we launched summer camps on Zoom. By making the experience virtual, we could open up the journalism camp to high school students who joined in from Texas, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, and even as far as Bermuda (two girls vacationing actually chose to learn about writing over going to the beach!). We also had many students from Oakland and Washtenaw counties participate.

We would have rather spent the afternoons together in person, but it was an amazing opportunity to connect Detroit teens with youth across the country. While they may see different views outside their bedroom windows, they shared a common experience: being a teen during a summer full of protests, a pandemic and uncertainty. When you read their stories, you get a glimpse into their daily lives, thoughts and what they care about. And let me emphasize, they care immensely. Whether it’s the impact of the virus on teen mental health or what their peers are doing to contribute to the Black Lives Matter movement, or how the restaurants and businesses in their communities are faring at this time — the students all chose their own stories and topics to write about to spread awareness and truth.

For the photography camp, my husband Jake and I spent one Sunday afternoon delivering laptops and cameras to teens in Detroit. As we criss-crossed the city — hitting Midtown, Redford, Grandmont, Russel Woods, Parkland, Regent Park and the outskirts of Grosse Pointe — I truly felt the vastness of the city’s 139 square miles. Perhaps being virtual was one saving grace; we could reach these students wherever they were. Transportation would not be an issue.

But the virtual aspect came with its own challenges. Not all students have access to high-speed internet, for one. But we made it work as photography coach Sacred Overstreet-Amos taught the students about ISO and shutter speed and troubleshooted camera questions from her Zoom window. The second week, we paired two to three students at a time to go on distanced photo walks around Detroit with a guest photography coach. Design coach Michelle Sheridan (a JN designer) met the students on Zoom to look through their photos and narrow down their favorites to publish in a print magazine. When I saw their final selections, I was stunned. They took what they learned on Zoom to heart, applying the rule of thirds and capturing leading lines. But more importantly, the photos represented a historic moment in time and told the story of their experience this summer.

I’m thankful to all the coaches who got creative with virtual lessons and the Fisher Foundation for believing in us (and letting us pivot in unimaginable ways). While we weren’t able to connect in person as intended, I know Coaching Detroit Forward accomplished its goal when a Detroit photography student sent me an email upon receiving his copy of Perspectives Magazine:

“Reading some of the articles made me feel a part of a huge community and realize that the Detroit youth is something special from what they view us as. Thank you for accepting me into the program and for making me love photography even more … Due to you guys, I won’t ever consider dropping a camera ever in life even if I find myself not pursuing it as a career.”

This summer was a challenge, no doubt. But I’m grateful for the perspectives I gained and opportunity to let teens share theirs.

Read the students’ stories here and view their photos here.

If you’d like to sponsor a student to attend the 2021 photography, journalism or new video storytelling camp, email coachingdetroitforward@gmail.com.