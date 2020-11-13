MSU coach Danton Cole thinks the Oak Park sophomore is ready to step into a new point-producing role.

Michigan State University hockey player Josh Nodler has a job this season. Score goals and dish out assists.

MSU coach Danton Cole singled out Nodler, a sophomore forward from Oak Park, earlier this month during a pre-season news conference.

The Spartans need consistent point-producers after last year’s top two scorers graduated. Cole thinks Nodler is ready to step into that role.

“Whether Josh Nodler … breaks into the type of point-producer we think he’s going to be over four years, that’s certainly what we’re looking for,” Cole said, according to State News reporter Sam Sklar.

Nodler played in all 36 Michigan State games last season as a freshman and earned the team’s Rookie of the Year Award. He had three goals and five assists including a game-winning goal against Michigan.

He was selected in the fifth round (150th overall) by the Calgary Flames in the 2019 NHL draft.