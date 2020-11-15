The Jeters beat the surprising Kosher Ribs 12-8 in the playoff title game Oct. 18 at Keith Sports Park in West Bloomfield.

A champion was crowned last month in the Inter-Congregational Men’s Club Summer Softball League’s fall season.

The Jeters, who tied for second place during the regular season, beat the surprising Kosher Ribs 12-8 in the playoff title game Oct. 18 at Keith Sports Park in West Bloomfield.

As with everything else this year, the COVID-19 pandemic was lurking in the background each Sunday during the fall season.

But the six teams each played all 10 regular-season games and the one-day, five-game, single-elimination playoffs went off without a hitch.

“There was a sense of normalcy when we were out there playing this summer and fall. We got to spend some time outdoors and take our minds off what’s going on in the world,” said Jeters manager Victor Uzansky.

Pandemic-required rules like no tags that were in place during the league’s summer season were also enforced during the fall season.

“Everyone got used to the new rules,” Uzansky said. “We were excited about getting a chance to play.”

SHAEF was a perfect 10-0 during the fall regular season and earned the No. 1 seed for the playoffs. The Jeters (6-4), Marble Rye (6-4), Kosher Ribs (4-5-1), The Sandlot (2-8) and Bad News Jews (1-8-1) rounded out the regular-season standings.

Kosher Ribs beat The Sandlot 8-2 and Marble Rye beat Bad News Jews 13-3 in first-round playoff games.

There was a shocker in the playoff semifinals. Kosher Ribs beat SHAEF 5-4. The Jeters beat Marble Rye 16-10 in the other semifinal game, setting up their title game against Kosher Ribs.

“We knew Kosher Ribs was coming off a huge win (over SHAEF) and they were a good team, but we were confident we could beat them in the championship game,” Uzansky said. “We’d split with them during the regular season, losing when we only had eight players.”

Here are the Jeters players, listed with their summer Inter-Congregational League team:

Temple Israel — Victor Uzansky, Benjamin Uzansky, Ryan Schneider, Andrew Schneider, Jeff Katzen, Jeff Kaplan and Evan Fisher; Adat Shalom Synagogue — Wes Lamey and Marc Wasser; Temple Shir Shalom — Michael Bloch and Eric Mintz; Congregation Beth Ahm — Eric Woolf.