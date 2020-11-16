The Well’s executive director Rabbi Jeff Stombaugh and muralist Daniel Cascardo designed a 20-inch tall by 20-foot long canvas inspired by different quotes of Torah, from each of the five books respectively.

On the beautiful fall afternoon of Oct. 10, over 40 Metro Detroiters made their way to the Eastern Market Art Park to Paint the Torah.

The event, in celebration of Simchat Torah, was hosted by The Well in partnership with muralist Daniel Cascardo. Working together, The Well’s executive director Rabbi Jeff Stombaugh and Cascardo designed a 20-inch tall by 20-foot long canvas inspired by different quotes of Torah, from each of the five books respectively.

When participants arrived at the Art Park, they followed a socially-distanced path to the community art project, where they learned about each of the quotes.

After learning about the broad themes and narratives of each book in the Torah and how they come together to inspire us to connect with our community and ourselves, participants left their mark on the visual Torah, painting sections of their choice.

Participants wore masks, maintained a safe physical distance, and engaged in The Well’s contact tracing Health & Wellness protocol after the event.

Now that the final art piece has been completed, The Well is excited to share its beauty with the community, by auctioning it off during their annual #BuildTheWell fundraising campaign.

Due to its size, the art piece will be split into five pieces for each of the books of Torah it represents, allowing multiple families or organizations to enjoy it.

The Well also plans to use elements of the painting in marketing materials such as postcards, in order to further share it with the community.

The Well is so grateful for both the opportunity to work with Cascardo on this community art project and for the cooperation of participants that allowed us to gather safely in person.

The Well team continues to look forward to finding new, creative, and safe ways to gather and bring Judaism to life.